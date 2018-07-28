In worst moment of my life, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola showed me love, says David Silva

David Silva thanked Manchester City and Pep Guardiola for support during the premature of his son Mateo. (Source: Reuters) David Silva thanked Manchester City and Pep Guardiola for support during the premature of his son Mateo. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola had shown their human side in how they treated the situation with premature birth of David Silva’s son Mateo, the Spaniard reavealed in an interview to The Daily Mirror. The player has become a favourite among the fans in the eight years at the Etihad winning three Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup. He explained the the months spent jetting between England and Spain were the “toughest of his life”.

Silva’s son Mateo was born extremely premature in December 2017 prompting the City midfielder to miss four games over the busy festive period. With no official word over his absence, the club maintained secrecy of the situation to give the player required time off.

“I have always been well treated by the club, but when Mateo was born prematurely I think it was the time when I realised just how much the club means to me,” said Silva. “It was Christmas. It was the busiest part of the season and I knew Pep needed me to play. Yet Pep just said to me ‘look, there is nothing more important than your family. Take all the time you need to look after your son, your family and also yourself’.”

“In the worst moment of my life, Pep and the people at City showed me the kind of love that you can only appreciate when you have been in that kind of crisis.”

Silva, 32, who has played over 100 times for Spain while appearing in the 2008, 2012 European Championships and 2010 World Cup winning sides, said it was draining watching his son battling to stay alive. “You just don’t expect to see your baby fighting for his life,” said Silva. “Looking back you wonder how you coped. I relied on the strength of my girlfriend and my family — and also my team-mates and my club. Mateo was also a source of inspiration because of the way he fought.”

“I was flying from England to Spain, trying to be with my son, trying to train, going back to Manchester to play for City. It goes without saying that the first few months after my son was born were the toughest of my life.”

Silva, who has two years left in his contract with City and plans to see it out before looking for options outside England, says his son is improving but it is too early to say if there is any long term damage. “It is too early to say all is well with Mateo, but the good news is that my son is getting stronger and stronger,” said Silva. “He has to continue with medical tests every now and then, but at least we can think a little about the future.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd