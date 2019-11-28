Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Manchester City owners to buy 65% stake in Mumbai City FC

The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to buy a 65% stake in Indian Super League (ISL) football team Mumbai City FC. The CFG network also comprises New York City, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos, Club Atletico Torque, Girona FC and Sichuan Jiuniu FC.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 28, 2019 8:22:39 pm
Nita Ambani welcomes the CFG into the ISL at an event on Thursday (Twitter/MumbaiCityFC)

The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to buy a 65% stake in Indian Super League (ISL) football team Mumbai City FC, the City Football Group (CFG) said in a statement on Thursday.

The ISL team would become the eight club in the CFG network. CFG will become a majority shareholder in the Mumbai club, while existing shareholders Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Parekh will together control the remaining 35% stake.

CFG, the world’s leading private owner and operator of football clubs, which is best known for its ownership of English Premier League Champions, Manchester City FC, also comprises New York City in the US, Melbourne City FC in Australia, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay, Girona FC in Spain and Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China.

Manchester City and Mumbai City FC have also some connections when it comes to personnel – former Manchester City striker Nicolas Anelka was both, a player and manager, of Mumbai while Englishman Peter Reid has also been a manager at both clubs. Mumbai’s current manager is Portuguese Jorge Costa, who was the captain of the 2004 Champions League-winning Porto side.

“City Football Group is committed to the future of football in India and to the potential for Mumbai City FC,” Chairman of City Football Group Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

“We are very much looking forward to playing an active role in Mumbai City FC’s fan and local communities, and working with our co-owners to further develop the club as quickly as possible.”

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) Chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani said, “I welcome City Football Group and thank them for their interest and belief in Indian football.”

(With Reuters inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 28: Latest News