Manchester City owners to buy 65% stake in Mumbai City FC

Nita Ambani welcomes the CFG into the ISL at an event on Thursday (Twitter/MumbaiCityFC) Nita Ambani welcomes the CFG into the ISL at an event on Thursday (Twitter/MumbaiCityFC)

The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to buy a 65% stake in Indian Super League (ISL) football team Mumbai City FC, the City Football Group (CFG) said in a statement on Thursday.

City Football Group is delighted to welcome Mumbai City FC to its family of clubs. FULL STORY: https://t.co/4QtaS5rdwY pic.twitter.com/R7zARPAiE5 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 28, 2019

The ISL team would become the eight club in the CFG network. CFG will become a majority shareholder in the Mumbai club, while existing shareholders Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Parekh will together control the remaining 35% stake.

CFG, the world’s leading private owner and operator of football clubs, which is best known for its ownership of English Premier League Champions, Manchester City FC, also comprises New York City in the US, Melbourne City FC in Australia, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay, Girona FC in Spain and Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China.

Manchester City and Mumbai City FC have also some connections when it comes to personnel – former Manchester City striker Nicolas Anelka was both, a player and manager, of Mumbai while Englishman Peter Reid has also been a manager at both clubs. Mumbai’s current manager is Portuguese Jorge Costa, who was the captain of the 2004 Champions League-winning Porto side.

“City Football Group is committed to the future of football in India and to the potential for Mumbai City FC,” Chairman of City Football Group Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

“We are very much looking forward to playing an active role in Mumbai City FC’s fan and local communities, and working with our co-owners to further develop the club as quickly as possible.”

Q̶U̶I̶C̶K̶ ̶U̶P̶D̶A̶T̶E̶ ❌ 📣 BIG ANNOUNCEMENT 📣 City Football Group @MumbaiCityFC

🤝 A landmark day for #IndianFootball as we welcome the global football giants to the #HeroISL.#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/p6ye0K0iKY — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 28, 2019

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) Chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani said, “I welcome City Football Group and thank them for their interest and belief in Indian football.”

(With Reuters inputs)

