Manchester City open to signing Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

According to multiple media reports, Manchester City are open to the possibility of signing Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo after England captain Harry Kane committed his immediate future to Tottenham Hotspur.

On Wednesday, Kane confirmed on social media that he will not leave Spurs this summer, bringing an end to City’s pursuit of the 28-year old in this transfer window.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽ I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

However, City continues to look for a striker after the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona. Ronaldo is out of contract next summer and Juventus want to sell him to save on the £500,000 a week wages they pay him plus tax.

According to SkySports, City are interested in bringing Ronaldo back to the Premier League on a free transfer and are willing to offer him a two-year contract, with a salary of £12.8m-per-season (€15m).

This comes a week after Ronaldo broke his silence on the transfer rumours surrounding him and categorically stated that he was not returning to Real Madrid because his story at the Spanish club “has been written”.

No formal offer has been made yet.