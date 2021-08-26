scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Must Read

Manchester City open to signing Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Manchester City are open to the possibility of signing Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo after England captain Harry Kane committed his immediate future to Tottenham Hotspur.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 26, 2021 12:52:25 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 101 goals for Juventus in three seasons. (File)

According to multiple media reports, Manchester City are open to the possibility of signing Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo after England captain Harry Kane committed his immediate future to Tottenham Hotspur.

On Wednesday, Kane confirmed on social media that he will not leave Spurs this summer, bringing an end to City’s pursuit of the 28-year old in this transfer window.

However, City continues to look for a striker after the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona. Ronaldo is out of contract next summer and Juventus want to sell him to save on the £500,000 a week wages they pay him plus tax.

According to SkySports, City are interested in bringing Ronaldo back to the Premier League on a free transfer and are willing to offer him a two-year contract, with a salary of £12.8m-per-season (€15m).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This comes a week after Ronaldo broke his silence on the transfer rumours surrounding him and categorically stated that he was not returning to Real Madrid because his story at the Spanish club “has been written”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

No formal offer has been made yet.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Paralympics 2020
Paralympics 2020: Steely resolve and extraordinary courage on display
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 26: Latest News