Manchester City name Enzo Maresca as manager to succeed Guardiola

Premier League side Manchester City have finally found a name to replace departing coach Pep Guardiola, as Enzo Maresca has been appointed the new manager, the club announced on Monday.

The Italian joins City following a mid-season exit from Chelsea and has signed a three-year contract. Maresca brings familiarity with Man City’s set-up, having previously coached the club’s youth team. He was also the senior side’s assistant coach under Guardiola during City’s 2018-19 treble-winning season.

In what was termed as the end of an era, Guardiola left City at the end of the 2025-26 season after spending 10 long years. Guardiola, who took charge of City in 2016, won six Premier League titles — including four in a row — three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League. The Spaniard left the club with a domestic double — the FA Cup and the EFL Cup — in his final season.