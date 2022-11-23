Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola signs two-year contract extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2025, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Spaniard has guided City to four league titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup since taking over in 2016 and his deal was set to expire in the summer.

Confirming the news, Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue. He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has.

“Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”

And Guardiola spoke of his delight at remaining City manager until the summer of 2025.

“I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years,” he said.

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable here. I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years, and it will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable.

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place.

“I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Pep on his new contract and wish him every success during the remainder of his time here.

TROPHY RECORD

Barcelona (2008-12)

La Liga (3), Copa del Rey (2), Spanish Super Cup (3), Champions League (2), Super Cup (2), Club World Cup (2)

Bayern Munich (2013-16)

Bundesliga (3), DFB-Pokal (2), UEFA Super Cup (1), FIFA Club World Cup (1)

Manchester City (2016-present)

Premier League (4), FA Cup (1), League Cup (4), Community Shield (2)

GUARDIOLA’S TENURE SO FAR

Played: 374

Won: 271

Drawn: 49

Lost: 54

For: 921

Against: 309

Win percentage: 72.4%.

Goals per game: 2.46

Trophies: 11