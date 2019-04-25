Manchester City, Liverpool dominate PFA team of the year

Toggle Menu
Defending champions Manchester City dominated the Professional Footballers' Association's (PFA) Team of the Year announced on Thursday, claiming six out of 11 spots.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates a goal that is later disallowed against Tottenham
Raheem Sterling has been shortlisted for both PFA Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards. (Source: Reuters)

City goalkeeper Ederson, forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho, and centre back Aymeric Laporte were all named in the side, which also had four players from Liverpool.

City are a point ahead of Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title with both teams having three games left to play.

Liverpool dominated the defensive positions with centre back Virgil van Dijk joined by full backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the side and Sadio Mane named as a forward.

United midfielder Paul Pogba was the only player not from either Manchester City or Liverpool to be named in the team.

