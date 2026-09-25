Man City found guilty of almost all 115 charges of financial breaches: Report

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, celebrates with Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, after scoring his sides third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Manchester City have been reportedly found guilty in almost all of the charges levied against them relating to the Premier League’s financial regulations breaches. According to a report by the Athletic, City have been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges. However, the sanctions haven’t been decided yet. The Premier League giants are expected to appeal the charges.

In 2023, the Premier League has referred Manchester City to an independent commission over more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules since the club were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group. League rules state that charges such as those faced by City could, if proved, result in a club being expelled from the Premier League in the worst-case scenario. Offending clubs may alternately be deducted points, fined, or reprimanded.