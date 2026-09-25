Man City found guilty of almost all 115 charges of financial breaches: Report

Manchester City have been reportedly found guilty in almost all of the charges levied against them relating to the Premier League’s financial regulations breaches. According to a report by the Athletic, City have been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges. However, the sanctions haven’t been decided yet. The Premier League giants are expected to appeal the charges.
In 2023, the Premier League has referred Manchester City to an independent commission over more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules since the club were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group. League rules state that charges such as those faced by City could, if proved, result in a club being expelled from the Premier League in the worst-case scenario. Offending clubs may alternately be deducted points, fined, or reprimanded.
City’s alleged breaches stretch from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign, the league had said back then.
The club, who were acquired by City Football Group in 2008, are also charged with failing to cooperate with and assist the Premier League in its investigation, which was launched in December 2018.
City were alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information, “in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs,” the league said.
The club, who have won the Premier League title six times since the Abu Dhabi takeover, had said they were surprised by the league’s “issuing of these alleged breaches”.
“The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position,” City had added.
The charges stem from a Premier League investigation into City’s financial dealings launched four years ago, after the release of a tranche of “Football Leaks” documents obtained by the German publication Der Spiegel.