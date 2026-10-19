Why are Manchester City fans bringing yellow, inflatable bananas to matches?

When Manchester City hosted Ipswich Town over the weekend, the home fans had a unique prop to hold aloft: yellow inflated bananas. So popular have these inflated bananas become that Manchester City star Phil Foden even carried one to do his post-match broadcast interview.

Man City fans had also taken the prop with them to the away game at Liverpool, where the Anfield faithful let Manchester City know just what they thought about City being found guilty on 114 charges of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules. City have been held guilty of multiple offences between 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. A report on BBC Sport said that the club entered into ‘sham contracts’ to inflate sponsorship deals by £830 million so that it could circumvent financial fairplay rules.