Toggle Menu
Manchester City’s David Silva hailed as an ‘European great’ by Pep Guardiolahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/manchester-city-david-silva-european-great-by-pep-guardiola-5803067/

Manchester City’s David Silva hailed as an ‘European great’ by Pep Guardiola

David Silva said on Tuesday that he will leave the English champions at the end of the 2019/20 season, bringing the curtains down on a 10-year spell at the club.

David Silva has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of 2019/20 after winning 4 Premier Leagues, 2 FA Cups and 4 League Cups. (Source: Twitter/@BBCSport)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that David Silva is an “European great” and he hopes the club can have another successful season before the Spanish midfielder bids farewell in 2020.

Silva said on Tuesday that he will leave the English champions at the end of the 2019-20 season, bringing the curtains down on a 10-year spell at the club he joined in 2010 from Valencia.

The 33-year-old has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the League Cup four times with City while, on the international stage, he won the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros in 2008 and 2012 with an all-conquering Spain side.

“We have to enjoy him in the year that he has left,” fellow Spaniard Guardiola was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Advertising

“He has been one of the greats not only in Spanish football, but in European football as well.

“He has played for 10 years in Manchester and it is not easy to perform in that league for someone with his qualities. He has done incredibly well.”

Silva, who has played 396 times for City in all competitions scoring 71 goals, was a key member of their domestic treble-winning side last season.

“He helped me personally, he has helped us a lot in these three years we have been together,” Guardiola added.

“We have another year more and I hope we can live another good year together.”

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The new season begins on Aug. 9 and the champions begin their title defence at West Ham a day later.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes
2 India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019 Live Match Score Online: Roach wreaks havoc, India four down
3 Safaraz Ahmed says he found his wife crying after Pakistan fan called him ‘fat pig’