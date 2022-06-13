scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

Manchester City complete Erling Haaland signing

The 21-year-old striker's value has skyrocketed thanks to his prolific form at Dortmund after joining them from Austrian side Salzburg two years ago.

By: Reuters |
June 13, 2022 3:15:58 pm
Erling Haaland has joined Manchester City on a five-year contract. (Twitter/ @ManCity)

Manchester City have completed the signing of Norway striker Erling Haaland from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract, the Premier League champions said on Monday.

City did not provide financial details of the deal but German media reported that the total cost of buying Haaland could exceed 300 million euros ($314.22 million), including his salary, agent fees and bonuses.

The 21-year-old striker’s value has skyrocketed thanks to his prolific form at Dortmund after joining them from Austrian side Salzburg two years ago.

“I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons,” said Haaland, who scored 86 goals in all competitions for Dortmund since his debut in January, 2020.

“You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here,” added the Norwegian who will join City on July 1.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000-03, won the German Cup and the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in 2020-21.
City have been in the hunt to replace Sergio Aguero after the Argentine striker — the club’s all-time top scorer with 254 goals — moved to Barcelona on a free transfer last year.

Best of Express Premium
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...Premium
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI projectPremium
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI project
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...Premium
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 monthsPremium
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 months
More Premium Stories >>

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus never earned a regular place in the starting lineup, with manager Pep Guardiola often deploying a midfielder as a “false nine” to lead the attack.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
IND vs SA: Henrich fifty gives Proteas solid 2-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 13: Latest News