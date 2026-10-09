Absolutely ​not: Man City coach Maresca on if club’s achievements felt tainted

As the Premier League prepares tp restart after the international break, all the noise surrounding the resumption has been about Manchester City and their financial-rule breaches. On Sunday, Manchester City will take on Liverpool in their first game since being found guilty of more than 100 serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. City have denied all wrongdoing and are appealing.
Ahead of their high profile match at Anfield, coach Enzo Maresca also had to face questions and he stood by the club. “The last time I was here was the treble season (2022-23). I know the effort from the players, from the club, from the manager in that time, that was Pep. So I know exactly the effort that the club put to achieve that kind of target. So I don’t have any doubt about that.” Asked directly whether those achievements felt tainted, the Italian replied: “Absolutely not.”
The Italian said he would “absolutely” still have taken the job had he known exactly what lay ahead, and turned the tables several times when the prospect of City losing their appeal was raised. “I would like to speak about this situation when we win the appeal. Now is no sense to speak about anything because I don’t have many information, but I understand the reason why most of you are here, because most of you want to hear something. But no,” he said.
Last month, in a 1,500-word statement, the Premier League had said that City, the eight-time champions of England’s top-flight football league, “systemically broke” more than a hundred financial regulations between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.
The allegations, essentially, are that City artificially inflated its revenue through “sham” sponsorship deals to disguise its losses, and sought to cover this up. This has cast a cloud over the achievements of the Abu Dhabi royal family-owned club and sparked calls for severe penalties.