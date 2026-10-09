Absolutely ​not: Man City coach Maresca on if club’s achievements felt tainted

As the Premier League prepares tp restart after the international break, all the noise surrounding the resumption has been about Manchester City and their financial-rule breaches. On Sunday, Manchester City will take on Liverpool in their first game since being found guilty of more than 100 serious breaches of the Premier League’s ⁠financial ​rules. City have denied all wrongdoing and are appealing.

Ahead of their high profile match at Anfield, coach Enzo Maresca also had to face questions and he stood by the club. “The last time I was here was the treble season (2022-23). I know the effort from the players, from the club, from the manager in that time, that was Pep. So I know exactly the effort that the club put to achieve that kind of target. So I don’t have any doubt about that.” Asked directly whether those achievements felt tainted, the Italian ​replied: “Absolutely ​not.”