Manchester City banned from Champions League for 2 seasons by UEFA

Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola talks with Sergio Aguero, center left, as he leaves the pitch. (AP Photo) Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola talks with Sergio Aguero, center left, as he leaves the pitch. (AP Photo)

Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League in 2020/21 and 2021/22 by the UEFA for “serious breaches” of financial regulations.

The English Premier League champions have also been fined 30 million euros ($33 million) by Uefa over “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) found City guilty of falsely inflating sponsorship revenues when submitting evidence for the FFP compliance process.

The investigation was launched after a series of emails and documents were published by German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018.

In a statement released UEFA said: “Following a hearing held on 22 January 2020 the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Uefa Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), chaired by José da Cunha Rodrigues, has today notified Manchester City Football Club of the final decision on the case which was referred by the CFCB Chief Investigator.”

“The Adjudicatory Chamber, having considered all the evidence, has found that Manchester City Football Club committed serious breaches of the Uefa Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016.”

“The Adjudicatory Chamber has also found that in breach of the regulations the Club failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case by the CFCB.”

“The Adjudicatory Chamber has imposed disciplinary measures on Manchester City Football Club directing that it shall be excluded from participation in Uefa club competitions in the next two seasons (ie. the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons) and pay a fine of €30m.”

“The decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas). If Manchester City Football Club exercises that right the full reasoned decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber will not be published prior to publication of the final award by the Cas.”

Manchester City will appeal the sanction with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. City stated that they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the outcome of a “prejudicial process” and would now seek an “impartial judgment”.

“The club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position,” the statement began.

“In December 2018, the Uefa chief investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City before any investigation had even begun,” it read.

“The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked Uefa process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver. The club has formally complained to the Uefa disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling,” it added.

“Simply put, this is a case initiated by Uefa, prosecuted by Uefa and judged by Uefa. With this prejudicial process now over, the club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will, therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity,” it concluded.

