Title race on knife edge with Man City, Arsenal level on points and goal difference, last 5 matches filled with intrigue and possibility

Two teams, five games, 15 points — the math looks simple for Manchester City and Arsenal, level on points and goal difference after 33 matches in the English Premier League title race. It is a classic who-blinks-first narrative, intrigued by the possibility that neither might flinch yet see the title slip through the fingers. Weave in pressure, history, calendar and form, and the climax looks mouthwatering.

City on top

The Burnley scrape shot Manchester City to the top of the pile by virtue of the three goals they have netted more than Arsenal. It is one of the five differentials that decide the champion if teams are locked on the same number of points and goal difference at the end of the season. So rare is the possibility that there has been only one precedent of goals scored determining the winner in the English top division’s 136-year-old existence. It should please Arsenal, as they pipped Liverpool to the title in 1988/89 by virtue of having scored eight more goals than the Reds.