Title race on knife edge with Man City, Arsenal level on points and goal difference, last 5 matches filled with intrigue and possibility

Two teams, five games, 15 points — the math looks simple for Manchester City and Arsenal, level on points and goal difference after 33 matches in the English Premier League title race. It is a classic who-blinks-first narrative, intrigued by the possibility that neither might flinch yet see the title slip through the fingers. Weave in pressure, history, calendar and form, and the climax looks mouthwatering.
The Burnley scrape shot Manchester City to the top of the pile by virtue of the three goals they have netted more than Arsenal. It is one of the five differentials that decide the champion if teams are locked on the same number of points and goal difference at the end of the season. So rare is the possibility that there has been only one precedent of goals scored determining the winner in the English top division’s 136-year-old existence. It should please Arsenal, as they pipped Liverpool to the title in 1988/89 by virtue of having scored eight more goals than the Reds.
Stacking up. pic.twitter.com/gogqWhErP3
— Premier League (@premierleague) April 23, 2026
First metric: goal difference
If teams finish level on points in the EPL (it’s different in other leagues), goal difference (goals scored minus goals conceded) is the metric that decides the winner. The second criterion is goals scored. If this figure remains the same, the officials move onto the third clause of Section C in the Premier League Handbook. It’s not goals conceded, which could have brightened Arsenal’s hopes in such an eventuality, but the head-to-head outcomes of the season. It’s in City’s favour, having drawn the first game at the Emirates Stadium and winning at the Etihad. So the officials needn’t bother about the away goals in those games, or the fifth resort of a solitary play-off at a neutral ground. The two teams have to walk the tightrope of scoring as many goals as possible and conceding as few as they can.
Arsenal have the more benign run of fixtures; all their five opponents are in the bottom eight. Manchester City’s opponents are in the top 10. But potential banana skins abound: Newcastle have beaten them three times in their past five duels in the league; they have toppled Fulham only twice in their last five games; relegation-fighting West Ham United dented their title hopes in 2023 and 2025. As for City’s rivals, the last time Everton beat them was in ߜ Brentford haven’t defeated City in their last six encounters; Guardiola’s men have smashed 16 goals against Bournemouth in the last six games. Aston Villa on the final match-day will be their toughest test, especially if a Champions League spot is at stake. Besides, Unai Emery’s men have won three of their last four match-ups. All have been at their home, though, with Villa’s last victory at the Etihad coming in the 2007-08 season. From 2010, they have lost every game at City’s home.
Erling Haaland’s goal which moved @ManCity top of the table 👏 📊 pic.twitter.com/1nqHG8A8or
— Premier League (@premierleague) April 22, 2026
Arsenal also have to juggle with European duties, the Champions League semifinal against Atletico Madrid expected to be physically and mentally draining. City have domestic engagements, but less exacting.
Whereas Bukayo Saka’s return should invigorate Arsenal’s creativity, the uncertainty over Rodri shakes City’s defensive resoluteness. The return of regular full-backs Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber could enliven the attacking thrust from the flanks. Rodri’s absence is a setback, but the possible comeback of defensive linchpin Ruben Dias should lighten Guardiola’s mood.