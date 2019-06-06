Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
216/5 (38.4)
West Indies
vs
288 (49.0)
Australia
Full Scorecard Commentary
Manchester City appeal to CAS against UEFA fair play probehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/manchester-city-appeal-to-cas-against-uefa-fair-play-probe-5768828/

Manchester City appeal to CAS against UEFA fair play probe

Manchester City have launched a legal challenge to block UEFA’s pursuit of a Champions League ban for violating spending regulations and thus have asked CAS to throw out the case that has been passed by UEFA’s investigators to its judges.

Manchester City have never made it past the quarter-final stage in UEFA Champions League (File Photo)

Premier League champions Manchester City have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over an investigation by European soccer body UEFA into potential breaches of financial fair play, the court said on Thursday.

It said the appeal was against decisions taken by the Investigatory Chamber of UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) regarding “alleged non-compliance with UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play (FFP) Regulations.”

UEFA opened an investigation in March after German publication Der Spiegel reported City’s Abu Dhabi owners had inflated sponsorship agreements to comply with FFP requirements.

FFP rules are intended to prevent clubs receiving unlimited amounts of money through inflated sponsorship deals with organisations related to the owners.

Advertising

Clubs who have breached the rules can be barred from European competition.

City have said the accusation of financial irregularities “remains entirely false” and they are confident of a positive outcome.

The club also said the CFCB IC referral ignored “a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence provided by Manchester City to the Chamber.”

CAS said an arbitration procedure would now be started, with an exchange of written submissions between the parties and a panel of CAS arbitrators convened to hear the appeal.

“Once the Panel has been formally constituted, it will issue a procedural calendar. It is not possible to say at this time when the Arbitral Award for this matter will be issue.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Women’s World Cup 2019: Male chauvinism is entrenched in FIFA, says Hope Solo
2 USA favourites in toughest-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup
3 ‘You are Barca, and I’m Liverpool’: Lionel Messi’s son Mateo