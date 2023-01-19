Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Casemiro picks up fifth yellow card, suspended for Sunday’s Manchester United vs Arsenal game

As if a trip to high-flying Arsenal on Sunday isn’t daunting enough, United will be without one of its most influential players.

Casemiro picked up a fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace, meaning the midfielder will be suspended for Sunday’s game.

“He’s a really important player for us and a reason we’re in this position. But last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro. We need to do it again,” said Ten Hag.

Casemiro has been one of United’s best players this season, losing just two of the 18 games he’s started since joining from Real Madrid in the summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s title momentum was dramatically halted Wednesday ahead of its visit to Premier League leader Arsenal at the weekend.

Leading Crystal Palace 1-0 after 90 minutes at Selhurst Park, United looked set to rack up a 10th straight win in all competitions and move up to second in the table, just six points off the top.

Michael Olise, however, completely changed the mood of the night by scoring a free kick in the first minute of stoppage time to earn Palace a 1-1 draw.

