scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

While You Were Asleep: Man Utd storm into EFL Cup final, Sancho receives rousing reception on return, Enzo arrives at Chelsea

Sancho played for Manchester United for the first time since October as Manchester United qualified for the Cup final in Wembley.

Manchester United won their match as Sancho made a return to the side. Enzo Fernandes was officially unveiled by Chelsea.
Listen to this article
While You Were Asleep: Man Utd storm into EFL Cup final, Sancho receives rousing reception on return, Enzo arrives at Chelsea
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Man United ease past Forest into final

Anthony Martial and Fred scored in the second-half for Manchester United as the Red Devils earned a comfortable 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday to secure a 5-0 aggregate win and a place in the League Cup final. January signing Wout Weghorst was almost on the scoresheet as well as he headed a pinpoint Casemiro cross but the ball would only hit the post. With this win, United have now reached the League Cup final for the 10th time. Only Liverpool have played in more EFL cup finals. If United do go on to win the trophy then it will be their first silverware since 2017.

Sancho comes on for United

United manager Erik ten Hag sent Jadon Sancho on in the second half. Sancho played for Manchester United for the first time since October. After a couple months out working on himself, the Man Utd star returned to Old Trafford with hopes of kickstarting his form once again.

Forrest manager Steve Cooper also embraced Sancho. Incidentally, it was Cooper who managed Sancho during England Under-17 World Cup win.

Enzo arrives in London

Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform

Barcelona extended their LaLiga lead to eight points after Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski scored to earn a hard-fought 2-1 win at Real Betis on Wednesday.
Unbeaten in their last 14 matches in all competitions, Barcelona are on a four-game winning streak in LaLiga and piling pressure on arch-rivals Real Madrid who are bidding to retain the title. Barca top the standings on 50 points, eight ahead of second-placed Real, who have a game in hand and host struggling Valencia on Thursday. Betis are placed sixth on 31 points.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 07:54 IST
Next Story

FIFA Women’s World Cup opening match at Stadium Australia set for record attendance; 1,00,000 can watch

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
close