While You Were Asleep: Man Utd storm into EFL Cup final, Sancho receives rousing reception on return, Enzo arrives at Chelsea

Anthony Martial and Fred scored in the second-half for Manchester United as the Red Devils earned a comfortable 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday to secure a 5-0 aggregate win and a place in the League Cup final. January signing Wout Weghorst was almost on the scoresheet as well as he headed a pinpoint Casemiro cross but the ball would only hit the post. With this win, United have now reached the League Cup final for the 10th time. Only Liverpool have played in more EFL cup finals. If United do go on to win the trophy then it will be their first silverware since 2017.

United manager Erik ten Hag sent Jadon Sancho on in the second half. Sancho played for Manchester United for the first time since October. After a couple months out working on himself, the Man Utd star returned to Old Trafford with hopes of kickstarting his form once again.

Absolutely amazing reception for Jadon Sancho on his return! 🔥🫡❤️🤝🫶🏾#mufc pic.twitter.com/JoW95oNy2N — Faz (@planetfaz) February 1, 2023

Forrest manager Steve Cooper also embraced Sancho. Incidentally, it was Cooper who managed Sancho during England Under-17 World Cup win.

Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead

Barcelona extended their LaLiga lead to eight points after Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski scored to earn a hard-fought 2-1 win at Real Betis on Wednesday.

Unbeaten in their last 14 matches in all competitions, Barcelona are on a four-game winning streak in LaLiga and piling pressure on arch-rivals Real Madrid who are bidding to retain the title. Barca top the standings on 50 points, eight ahead of second-placed Real, who have a game in hand and host struggling Valencia on Thursday. Betis are placed sixth on 31 points.