Saturday, January 22, 2022
Man United storm into top 4 after Rashford strikes in Fergie time

By: AP | Manchester |
January 22, 2022 10:52:39 pm
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. (AP)

Marcus Rashford scored in the third and final minute of stoppage time to earn Manchester United a 1-0 win over West Ham that lifted the team above its opponent into fourth place in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rashford, on as a second-half substitute, tapped in a cross from fellow replacement Edinson Cavani in one of the few clear-cut chances created in a lackluster match at Old Trafford.

It completed a good week for United, which also won 3-1 at Brentford on Wednesday, as the league heads into a two-week winter break.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who overcame a neck problem to start, was kept on for the full match this time but didn’t come close to scoring.

The Portugal forward was disgusted at being substituted midway through the second half of the game at Brentford and made his feelings clear to manager Ralf Rangnick.

There were just four shots on target in the whole match.

