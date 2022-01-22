Man United storm into top 4 after Rashford strikes in Fergie time

Marcus Rashford scored in the third and final minute of stoppage time to earn Manchester United a 1-0 win over West Ham that lifted the team above its opponent into fourth place in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rashford, on as a second-half substitute, tapped in a cross from fellow replacement Edinson Cavani in one of the few clear-cut chances created in a lackluster match at Old Trafford.

Yes, Cavani was onside. Player’s can’t score with their hand. His shoulder is behind or level with the defender’s foot. Much needed goal by Rashford. A good performance from the @ManUtd team. Salty fans that don’t know the offside rule or dislike that Man Utd won… 🤫 pic.twitter.com/Vj47M6eIWj — Ryan – The FM Teacher (@Ryan_FMTeacher) January 22, 2022

It completed a good week for United, which also won 3-1 at Brentford on Wednesday, as the league heads into a two-week winter break.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who overcame a neck problem to start, was kept on for the full match this time but didn’t come close to scoring.

The Portugal forward was disgusted at being substituted midway through the second half of the game at Brentford and made his feelings clear to manager Ralf Rangnick.

Marcus Rashford’s winner against West Ham 🔴 pic.twitter.com/FxlZcdVTEn — The United Zone Podcast (@UnitedZonePod) January 22, 2022

There were just four shots on target in the whole match.