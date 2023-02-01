While You Were Asleep: United sign Sabitzer, Barcelona finally register Gavi, Isco’s move to Union Berlin falls apart

Manchester United wrapped up the loan signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer as cover for the injured Christian Eriksen on Tuesday.

Eriksen is most likely to remain out of action till April 2023 after suffering an ankle injury, during United’s 3-1 win against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.

“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions,” Sabitzer said.

“From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.”

Sabitzer has won 68 international caps for Austria and played 24 times for Munich this season.

Barcelona show off Gavi’s new No. 6 shirt

Barcelona could not afford to sign new players but was able to register the ones it already had. The club was forced to rearrange its finances and make sure it could fit some of its current players under the salary cap. Young star Gavi received a first-team contract and swapped his old No. 30 for the No. 6.

The No. 6 shirt that was famously worn by his manager Xavi during his playing days. Barcelona was able to get the Gavi deal done, in part thanks to the retirement of Gerard Piqué and the departures of Héctor Bellerín to Sporting Lisbon and Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid.

Isco’s deadline day move called off

Union Berlin’s attempt to sign former Real Madrid star Isco Alarcón fell apart late on Tuesday night, with the German club saying it called the deal off at the last moment.

The 30-year-old Isco had looked set to sign for Union as a free agent after undergoing a medical in Berlin on the final day of the transfer window, but club officials announced the deal had collapsed.

“We would have been happy to see Isco among us, but we have our limits. These were exceeded today, contrary to the previous agreement, so the transfer is not taking place,” Union general manager Oliver Ruhnert said.