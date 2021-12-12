scorecardresearch
Man United reports positive tests for virus ahead of PL game

The people who tested positive were sent home before training and the Premier League was notified.

By: AP
December 12, 2021 10:43:59 pm
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with Fred, 2nd left and Alex Telles, 3rd left after scoring the opening goal from a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow road in Norwich, England, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Some players and staff members at Manchester United reported positive tests for the coronavirus on Sunday.

The people who tested positive were sent home before training and the Premier League was notified. The rest of the squad trained and practice was adjusted to individual and non-contact sessions.

United is scheduled to play Brentford in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Tottenham had a coronavirus outbreak last week, forcing the postponement of two of its games — including a match at Brighton in the Premier League.

British newspaper The Sun was the first to report the positive tests at United.

United played Norwich away on Saturday, winning 1-0, and the whole traveling group tested negative in routine tests.

