Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Man United player Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape

Greenwood was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He has been out on bail since.

Greenwood has been suspended by United and not played for the club since January. (File)

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Saturday.

Greenwood, aged 21, is due to appear in court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorized Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood, said Janet Potter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS North West.

“Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorized the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.”

Greenwood was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He has been out on bail since.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 10:38:42 pm
