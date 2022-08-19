‘Man United owners want to win, want fans behind the club’: Ten Hag on protests before Liverpool game

After Manchester United fans announced plans to protest against club owners – the Glazers ahead of Monday’s Premier League match against Liverpool, head coach Erik Ten Hag sent a message to the supporters, asking them to back the club.
United, who have lost both of their Premier League games this season, are languishing at the bottom of the points table, leaving fans angry and upset. Anger towards the owners is at an all-time high, especially after a poor transfer window.
‘#EmptyOldTrafford’ has been trending on Twitter as supporters prepare to boycott the derby.
Manchester United supporters’ group – ‘The 1958’ have also confirmed that the demonstration against the Glazers will begin an hour before kickoff.
Subscriber Only Stories
However, even as the uproar against the Glazers continues to mount, Ten Hag has called on fans to fight together.
“I can only say the owners want to win and the fans, we want them behind the club,” Ten Hag said. “And I can understand sometimes but I am not that long in the club to see all the backgrounds. We have to fight together and be unified,” MEN quoted him as saying.
Addressing concerns around the lack of signings in the summer, Ten Hag said, “I think I made myself clear I was definitely not happy,”
“You can talk about football, you can talk about the plan, the philosophy, but it starts with the basic stuff and it has to be the right attitude, you need a fighting spirit on the pitch and I didn’t see that from minute one.
“[You have to] bring it in every game on the pitch, especially Monday night. Obviously, a lot went wrong but we don’t have to talk about anything when the attitude is not right.
“It’s a week as normal as a manager, that you see a game, you have a plan, a way of play and then you check how the game went and then you clearly analyse and see what’s wrong and what’s good.
“First, I look myself and make a clear analysis, I take notice of some criticism, some are really good, good advice but also some are not that good so I lay by the side.
Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 song Chola Chola: An ode to Vikram’s Aditya Karikalan
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘Man United owners want to win, want fans behind the club’: Ten Hag on protests before Liverpool game
Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 song Chola Chola: An ode to Vikram’s Aditya Karikalan
Pak appoints veteran banker Jameel Ahmad as new governor of central bank
Inflation ‘unacceptably and uncomfortably’ high: RBI Governor at MPC meet
CBI FIR against Sisodia, 14 others alleges ‘diversion of funds to public servants’
Cristiano Ronaldo to Dortmund: German club breaks silence
Govinda Aala Re to Go Go Govinda: Songs to uplift ‘dahi handi’ spirits this Janmashtami
Bangladesh appoint Sriram as technical consultant till T20 WC
Kerala police mulls banishing Youth Congress worker who protested on CM Vijayan’s flight
Explained: Mumbai’s iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, and why they have returned to the city’s roads
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses desire for peaceful ties with India, Kashmir issue resolution
Madras Day Celebrations: From tribute to SPB to discussing activism in Tamil cinema music, here’s the complete list of events