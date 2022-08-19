‘Man United owners want to win, want fans behind the club’: Ten Hag on protests before Liverpool game

After Manchester United fans announced plans to protest against club owners – the Glazers ahead of Monday’s Premier League match against Liverpool, head coach Erik Ten Hag sent a message to the supporters, asking them to back the club.

United, who have lost both of their Premier League games this season, are languishing at the bottom of the points table, leaving fans angry and upset. Anger towards the owners is at an all-time high, especially after a poor transfer window.

‘#EmptyOldTrafford’ has been trending on Twitter as supporters prepare to boycott the derby.

Manchester United supporters’ group – ‘The 1958’ have also confirmed that the demonstration against the Glazers will begin an hour before kickoff.

However, even as the uproar against the Glazers continues to mount, Ten Hag has called on fans to fight together.

“I can only say the owners want to win and the fans, we want them behind the club,” Ten Hag said. “And I can understand sometimes but I am not that long in the club to see all the backgrounds. We have to fight together and be unified,” MEN quoted him as saying.

Addressing concerns around the lack of signings in the summer, Ten Hag said, “I think I made myself clear I was definitely not happy,”

“You can talk about football, you can talk about the plan, the philosophy, but it starts with the basic stuff and it has to be the right attitude, you need a fighting spirit on the pitch and I didn’t see that from minute one.

“[You have to] bring it in every game on the pitch, especially Monday night. Obviously, a lot went wrong but we don’t have to talk about anything when the attitude is not right.

“It’s a week as normal as a manager, that you see a game, you have a plan, a way of play and then you check how the game went and then you clearly analyse and see what’s wrong and what’s good.

“First, I look myself and make a clear analysis, I take notice of some criticism, some are really good, good advice but also some are not that good so I lay by the side.