Manchester United beat Palace 2-1, Casemiro suspended after red, Liverpool go down 3-0 to Wolves

After reigniting hopes of a Premier League title challenge, Manchester United was left counting the cost of Casemiro’s red card in the 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Brazil international was sent off in the second half for grabbing Palace midfielder Will Hughes by the neck and will now serve a three-match ban for violent conduct.

United is already without Christian Eriksen for the majority of the rest of the season because of an ankle injury and must now cope with the loss of another influential midfielder.

FULL-TIME Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace 10-man Man Utd secure their sixth straight home win in the #PL#MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/nx1a3OOQum — Premier League (@premierleague) February 4, 2023

Casemiro was sent off in the 70th minute, shortly after Marcus Rashford had put Erik ten Hag’s team 2-0 up.

Following a tussle between both sets of players on the sideline, VAR asked referee Andre Marriner to review the footage of Casemiro and the decision was a straight red.

His absence was immediately felt as Palace set up a tense finish, with Jeffrey Schlupp scoring six minutes after Casemiro’s dismissal.

Bruno Fernandes had opened the scoring early on from the penalty spot and United looked set to cruise to victory when Rashford added a second.

But in front an increasingly nervous Old Trafford crowd, Palace dominated once the home team was reduced to 10 men.

Advertisement

United held on for the win to move within eight points of leader Arsenal, which lost 1-0 at Everton in the earlier kick off.

More misery for Liverpool after losing at Wolverhampton 3-0

Liverpool’s troubles continued after losing to Wolverhampton 3-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

A season after being in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, Liverpool looks in danger of finishing mid-table in the league or perhaps worse.

Advertisement

The team has lost seven times in the league and its hopes of salvaging the campaign by qualifying for the Champions League look increasingly unlikely.

Joel Matip’s own goal, Craig Dawson’s debut strike, and Ruben Neves’ effort sealed the win for Wolverhampton.

FULL-TIME Wolves 3-0 Liverpool A dominant performance from Julen Lopetegui’s side sees Wolves climb up to fifteenth#WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/faUx9oztsw — Premier League (@premierleague) February 4, 2023

Wolves were plunged into the relegation zone by Everton’s upset of Arsenal hours earlier, but responded impressively by scoring three goals or more in a game for the first time in 11 months.

Liverpool was left in 10th after a third straight away loss in the league.

Defender Matip put the ball into his own net after five minutes and Dawson struck from close range in the 12th. Neves slotted in from six meters to complete the scoring in the 71st.

Iheanacho leads Leicester at Aston Villa to 4-2 victory

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a goal and set up two others to help Leicester beat Aston Villa 4-2 on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Advertisement

The Nigeria forward’s first-half pluck allowed Leicester to snap a five-game winless run in league play. It was Villa’s first loss in its past five league matches.

FULL-TIME Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester The hosts led twice but Leicester take home the points from this six-goal thriller#AVLLEI pic.twitter.com/ho3B08e5FO — Premier League (@premierleague) February 4, 2023

Iheanacho stole the ball from defender Boubacar Kamara and passed to James Maddison, who slotted home to equalize shortly after Ollie Watkins’ ninth-minute goal at Villa Park.

Villa went ahead on Harry Souttar’s own goal in the 32nd then Iheanacho made it 2-2 by heading in a cross from Harvey Barnes in the 41st.

Advertisement

Iheanacho fed new arrival Tete, who rounded goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and put Leicester ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Dennis Praet made it 4-2 in the 79th for Brendan Rodgers’ team, which hosts Tottenham next Saturday.

Villa plays at Manchester City next Sunday.

Advertisement

Streaking Brentford see off Southampton 3-0 to rise in EPL

Brentford moved into the English Premier League top six after dispatching Southampton 3-0 on Saturday.

Goals by Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen extended Brentford’s unbeaten run to nine in the league stretching back to October.

Their fluid front four of Josh Dasilva, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa and Mbeumo simply tormented the Southampton defense.

Southampton was game for 40 minutes then capitulated.

The goal the hosts were threatening arrived when Mbeumo spun out of trouble on the left wing and swung in a cross which Mee met with a powerful header.

Mee also banged heads with defender Mohammed Salisu and both needed prolonged treatment. When play restarted, the Bees doubled their lead with another clinical, sweeping attack.

FULL-TIME Brentford 3-0 Southampton A comprehensive victory to leave the Bees buzzing#BRESOU pic.twitter.com/nGxYKEF46B — Premier League (@premierleague) February 4, 2023

Using the outside of his left boot like a pitching wedge, Dasilva spread the ball out wide to Wissa, who cut inside and provided a low cross for Mbeumo to tap in.

As disgruntled Saints fans took out their frustration on manager Nathan Jones, Brentford piled on the misery with 10 minutes to go when Rico Henry’s cross was headed in by Jensen to wrap up another impressive win.

One of Jones’ substitutions was met with a chorus of “You don’t know what you’re doing.” After the third goal, the mood worsened with “You’re getting sacked in the morning” and “Nathan Jones, get out of our club” ringing out from one angry corner of the ground.

Southampton has lost eight of its last nine matches.