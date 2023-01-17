Man City’s star striker Erling Haaland features on British GQ cover

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland was featured on the cover of the British GQ magazine on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Speaking to British GQ magazine Haaland said “I’m not sitting on social media reading about myself… you cannot control what people say, think, and write about you. so there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Haaland has been the most prolific young striker in the world since moving to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has already scored 21 goals halfway through the season and is on his way to breaking the record for the highest number of goals scored by a player in Premiere league in a single season ever of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole with 34 goals.

When asked about changes in his game he said “I still try to do exactly the same things I did when I was 13 in my hometown. I still do exactly the same runs. show clips of me at 13 years old, you will see exactly the same thing.”

“I think it’s a lot in your head, you know – to be focused, to be ready, to be relaxed in your head. I think that’s one of the most important things for a footballer,” he added.

Erling Haaland for British GQ What a man 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/GmETzIjFpY — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 17, 2023

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has signed the tall striker to win the Champions League. The city has won four out of the last five Premier League titles however, the Champions League seems to be a step too far for the Manchester Club.

The city fans and management will be hopeful that Haaland is the missing piece of the puzzle.

Man City is second in the table eight points behind league leaders Arsenal.