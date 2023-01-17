scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Man City’s star striker Erling Haaland features on British GQ cover

Haaland has already scored 21 goals halfway through the season and is on his way to breaking the record for the highest number of goals scored by a player in the Premiere league in a single season ever of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole with 34 goals.

Erling Haaland features on British HQ magazine. (Twitter)
Listen to this article
Man City’s star striker Erling Haaland features on British GQ cover
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland was featured on the cover of the British GQ magazine on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Speaking to British GQ magazine Haaland said “I’m not sitting on social media reading about myself… you cannot control what people say, think, and write about you. so there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Haaland has been the most prolific young striker in the world since moving to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has already scored 21 goals halfway through the season and is on his way to breaking the record for the highest number of goals scored by a player in Premiere league in a single season ever of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole with 34 goals.

When asked about changes in his game he said “I still try to do exactly the same things I did when I was 13 in my hometown. I still do exactly the same runs. show clips of me at 13 years old, you will see exactly the same thing.”

“I think it’s a lot in your head, you know – to be focused, to be ready, to be relaxed in your head. I think that’s one of the most important things for a footballer,” he added.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has signed the tall striker to win the Champions League. The city has won four out of the last five Premier League titles however, the Champions League seems to be a step too far for the Manchester Club.

The city fans and management will be hopeful that Haaland is the missing piece of the puzzle.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Man City is second in the table eight points behind league leaders Arsenal.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 18:00 IST
Next Story

IGNOU January Session: Last date extended for re-registration process; check how to apply

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 17: Latest News
close