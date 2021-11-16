Man City’s Mendy charged with two more counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two more counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The CPS said in a statement that it had authorised Cheshire police to charge the defender with two additional counts of rape and Louis Saha Matturie, 40, with two additional counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

“Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, Cheshire, and Matturie, of Edwin Court, Eccles, will appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on November 17,” the statement read.

Mendy, 27, now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault which relate to four complainants over the age of 16.

Co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie now faces six rape charges in all.

Mendy was initially charged on August 26, with three counts of rape relating to an alleged incident in October 2020 and with the sexual assault of a woman in early January this year.

He was also charged with raping a woman in August this year. The alleged attacks are said to have happened at his home address on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.

The left-back has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52m.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police, pending an investigation.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete” they added.

Both men are scheduled to go on trial on January 24, 2022.

After joining City from Monaco, Mendy has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.

He had played against Tottenham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season but didn’t feature against Norwich in the next match.