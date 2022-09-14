Man City vs Dortmund Live Updates: Haaland faces old club in UEFA Champions League

Man City vs Dortmund, Champions League Live Score Updates: Manchester City’s new forward Erling Haaland can make all the difference in their quest for an elusive Champions League title, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said on Tuesday as the duo prepares to meet their former club Borussia Dortmund. Haaland has hit the ground running since joining City in the close season with 12 goals in all competitions so far, including two on his European debut for City as they beat Sevilla 4-0 in their first game to sit top of Group G.
City have never won Europe’s elite club competition and were knocked out by eventual champions Real Madrid at the semi-final stage last season, having finished runners-up to Chelsea in the 2020-21 campaign.
Borussia Dortmund centre-half Nico Schlotterbeck believes he knows how to stop Erling Haaland from scoring. Schlotterbeck, who prevented Haaland from finding the net in Freiburg’s 2-1 win over Dortmund in the Bundesliga in 2021, said,“In that game (Freiburg's 2-1 win over Dortmund), I realised how good I can be,” Schlotterbeck said in an interview with Kicker, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness. “I know how to stop Erling Haaland. We have to stop them (Manchester City) as a whole, Erling is the least of our problems," the German added to Sport1.
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has admitted that he is not sure how the Bundesliga club stop their former star striker Erling Haaland. 'He is a player with lot of quality and a lot of physical attributes that make him so dangerous. It’s not an individual task. It is something the team has to do collectively. If we stick together and try to do the right things it can be possible.'
In his first Champions League game for City, Haaland scored twice in a 4-0 win at Sevilla last week to make it 25 goals in 20 games in the competition.
Manchester City's free-scoring forward Erling Haaland faces his former team Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. The striker left Dortmund in the offseason to join Manchester City, the team he supported as a child after being born in England, and he has started the Premier League in explosive fashion, scoring 10 goals in six games.