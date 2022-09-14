Man City vs Dortmund Live Updates: Haaland faces old club in UEFA Champions League

Man City vs Dortmund Live Match: UCL 2022 live score and updates.

Man City vs Dortmund, Champions League Live Score Updates: Manchester City’s new forward Erling Haaland can make all the difference in their quest for an elusive Champions League title, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said on Tuesday as the duo prepares to meet their former club Borussia Dortmund. Haaland has hit the ground running since joining City in the close season with 12 goals in all competitions so far, including two on his European debut for City as they beat Sevilla 4-0 in their first game to sit top of Group G.

City have never won Europe’s elite club competition and were knocked out by eventual champions Real Madrid at the semi-final stage last season, having finished runners-up to Chelsea in the 2020-21 campaign. Follow Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund live score and goals below-