Man City vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch

UEFA Champions League Final 2021, Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Chelsea and Manchester City, two deep-pocketed titans of England’s Premier League, will play for the biggest prize in European football on Saturday when they meet in the Champions League final in Porto, Portugal.

Chelsea, a serial collector of titles and trophies since 2003, has won the competition once before, in 2012. Manchester City, a club that only in the last decade emerged from the long shadow of its more famous (and much more decorated) neighbor, Manchester United, is playing in the final for the first time.

Manchester City recently won its third Premier League title in four years, and it has been setting the standard for excellence and success in England and beyond (though notably not in the Champions League) in recent years. Meanwhile Chelsea, champions of England five times under the say-little, finished fourth in the Premier League this season. It has lost only five games under the German coach it hired in January, Thomas Tuchel, and it has beaten Manchester City twice since mid-April.

It also has a coach, Tuchel, who nearly won this competition last year when he was leading Paris St.-Germain, and who knows how to lead a deep and talented (and expensively constructed) roster in big moments.

When is the Champions League 2021 final between Manchester City and Chelsea?

The Champions League 2021 final between Manchester City and Chelsea will take place at the start of Sunday (Saturday night in India). It is scheduled to take place at 12.30am IST on May 30, 2021.

Where will the Champions League 2021 final between Manchester City and Chelsea be played?

The Champions League 2021 final between Manchester City and Chelsea will take place in Porto, Portugal.

What TV Channel will broadcast the Champions League 2021 final between Manchester City and Chelsea in India?

The Champions League 2021 final between Manchester City and Chelsea will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD.

Where will the Champions League 2021 final between Manchester City and Chelsea be livestreamed?

The Champions League 2021 final between Manchester City and Chelsea will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.