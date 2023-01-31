Manchester City looking to steal Bukayo Saka from Premier League leading Arsenal to help title chances

English midfielder Bukayo Saka has been in sensational form while featuring both for his club and country this season. In the Premier League. At the 2022 Qatar World Cup. And, as Arsenal sit atop the Premier League standings, Saka’s contribution remains crucial, a total of eight goals across all competitions this campaign.

With Saka in red-hot form, reports of Man City eyeing the young midfielder are doing the rounds with the winter transfer window fast approaching. Some of them suggest that the Blues ‘really like’ Saka and have ‘monitored’ him as a potential signing to bolster their title hopes.

However, Saka’s current contract with the Emirates is until 2024 after Arsenal triggered a clause in his deal to keep him at the club for an additional year.

Per reports from England, Saka wishes to stay in London and that he wants terms that ‘reflect his form and progression’. And the Gunners, too, would not want to let their talented star winger leave at a crucial juncture in the season, with five points separating them from the defending champions City at the top of the Premier League tally.

England’s Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal against Iran. (AP) England’s Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal against Iran. (AP)

Last week, City boss Pep Guardiola had referred to the Arsenal winger ‘one of the toughest opponents’ in the Premier League.

“What a season he’s playing,” the Man City boss had said of his centre back Nathan Ake’s duel with Saka in their FA Cup clash last week. “He controlled one of the toughest opponents in the Premier League – Saka is having an incredible moment. He’s really good in duels in the box, set pieces, defending the far post, extra bonus.

“An exceptionally lovely guy, last season when he wasn’t playing, never complains once, always was really good.”

Advertisement

City beat Arsenal 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Ake in the fourth round of their FA Cup fixture. 21-year-old Saka featured for 74 minutes in Arsenal’s loss at the hands of City on Friday before he was taken off following a dismal outing that featured only one shot, which was blocked.

The Gunners will look to bounce back against the Blues when they next face them on February 16th in the first Premier League meeting between the two this season.