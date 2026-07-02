Tillman bends it like Juninho, Beckham, Pirlo and Zico to send USA into R16

His friends call Malik Tillman ‘Tequila’. The mild-mannered midfielder is not a party animal, but he downed numerous shots of the Mexican drink the night PSV Eindhoven were crowned Dutch champions in 2024. The moniker travelled with him to Bayer Leverkusen and USMNT. An artificial intelligence spun meme has him holding a Tequila shot, wearing a sombrero. “Funny, how it has stuck along,” he once told Bundesliga.com.

The goal he produced to punch USMNT’s ticket to the round-of-16 with a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, was as strong and intoxicating for the fans as the drink he is named after. The co-hosts were scrambling towards a victory when their hero and first-half goalscorer Folarin Balogun was sent off for what the referee, in consultation with VAR, decided was a dangerous challenge on Tarik Muharemovic. The replays suggested it was accidental rather than malicious, but the referer’s perspective differed, and Balogun is set to miss the next game against Belgium in four days’ time.

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The carnival in the stands stopped. Anxiety washed the fans, who rose from the seats and stood, chewing their nails, splitting their hair, clapping for every blunted Bosnia intrusion, exulting for every upfield thrust of theirs. Their world seemed to collapse. Fear lurked, having watched two back-from-the-dead comebacks from other games the same day. Would Bosnia stage a coup like England and Belgium?

Then stepped up the hero. Son of a war hero. Born in Nuremberg, Germany where his father was stationed. Ten minutes away from closure, USMNT won a free-kick on the edge of the box, a likeable though not an ideal angle for a right-footed free-kick specialist. Christian Pulisic and the senior players had a brief chat before the lot and fate fell on Tillman. He took a deep breath at the top of his run-up, meditated for an eternity, before he walked towards the ball, steadily gathering momentum, and wrapped his instep around it, his body leaning back like a grinding trebuchet.

Usa Tillman free kick goal today🔥 pic.twitter.com/NCoLJoVdip — man_united guy (@good_desti52730) July 2, 2026

The ball ripped, curled and bent away from the leapfrogging Bosnian goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, and nestled in the net. Every element had to be precise. He had to get it up and over the wall, then make the ball drop and then swerve away from the goalkeeper. Everything fell into place like a high octave note. A thought for defender Chris Richards, who stood hugging the Bosnian wall, before veering away to distract them when the ball was in flight, so that it could travel uninterrupted.

The Santa Clara Stadium in California breathed again. Tillman had injected life into it. Tillman is a free-kick tragic, mining footage of dead-ball virtuosos like Juninho, David Beckham and Andrea Pirlo, studying their technique and practising it during training. A coach told him about the legendary Brazilian free-kick artiste Zico’s practice of hanging a shirt in each top corner and challenging himself to take one of them down from 20 yards. Tillman meticulously instilled the method, and froze goalkeepers in the Dutch league with his masterfulness.

But for all the practice, he had to possess the nervelessness to execute at a critical juncture on the pitch. Beckham said he loved the noise around him, Pirlo blanked himself out from the noise; Juninho would communicate with the ball, like it were a conduit. Tillman’s eyes were intense, his face a shrivelled flesh and bones of focus. He knew the mood of the night was at his feet. He wouldn’t fail; his country wouldn’t, and his close friend Balogun wouldn’t be remembered as a fall guy. Balogun, though, is in the awkwardly stratified company of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Garrincha, of scoring goals and being sent off in the same game in a World Cup.

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The 24-year-old Tillman had to take the free-kick with a set of bloody toes too. His right boot was cut when landing heavily after a challenge. The socks were bloodied and he had to change the boots before he took the free-kick. After the match he was asked about the curler. As opposed to gloating over his achievement, he calmly said he has to “practice his free kicks a bit more.” His assessment of the game: “To be honest, I wasn’t satisfied at halftime.” It was a blur of edgy passing and cheap possession giveaways.

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Scathing self-criticism is a trait former coaches have lauded him for. “He is never satisfied with himself,” Mauricio Pochettino said a few days ago. “He wants to contribute in every way. Look at his pitch map, he is everywhere,” he added. In his versatility, the manager sensed an opportunity to tweak his formation, though Tillman wasn’t entirely convinced initially. From an advanced midfield role, he was pushed back in a box-to-box midfielder profile for better build-up and control. “ I just asked [Pochettino] if he really sees me there, and then we had a good chat about this,” he said. “And for me now, I think the two games showed that this position suits me really, really well.”

He and his colleagues also issued a message that the team has the steel to recover from setbacks, navigate through tough phases, and that they are not dependent on solo acts. And that free kick would be immortalised in the country’s footballing consciousness.