Malappuram to host Santosh Trophy main round next year

The 75th Santosh Trophy for national football championship will be hosted by Kerala at Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram next year. Kerala will soon become a football hub, according to V Abdulrahman, Sports Minister, Kerala.

He was addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday after an interaction with an All-India Football Federation team led by Abhishek Yadav, former international and deputy general secretary.

“Now that Kerala has opened up in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, stadiums too will be opened up soon. The state will host more national and international events soon,” the minister added.

It may be recalled that the zonal matches of the national championship were scrapped last year due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Abhishek informed that Kerala will be considered for future national camps for the junior and sub-juniors as well. “The national camps, including for the World Cup qualifiers, can be organised in Kerala and it will help develop the game as local players and clubs teams will get a chance to play the campers,” he said.

Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi will also host international teams consisting of four countries, including India in the senior women’s championship. The national camps for the national women’s team too will be held in Kerala.

“The baby league and both the senior and junior leagues, will be held in Kerala following West Bengal. We’re also planning to implement panchayat-level tournaments in the state,” Abhishek said.

Orientation classes for both coaches and referees will be organised directly by the AIFF, according to the AIFF official.