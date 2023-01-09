Make Every Workout Count: Cristiano Ronaldo posts while waiting for Al Nassr debut

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is awaiting his debut for new club Al Nassr shared pictures of his workout session on his social media handles. Captioned, “Make Every Workout Count,” the Portuguese superstar is seen doing various exercises in the gym.

Ronaldo will have to wait until January 22 before he can make his debut for Al Nassr due to him currently serving suspension because of the time he smashed an Everton fan’s phone out of their hand whilst leaving the pitch at Goodison Park in November.

He has already sat out one of the 2-match ban during Friday’s 2-0 win over Al-Ta’ee and will also miss playing against Al Shabab on January 14. He will resume in the 14th round of the Saudi Arabian League against Al Ettifaq on January 22.

Make every workout count💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/B9Ja80OwTl — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 7, 2023

On Friday, Ronaldo was in a VIP box as Al-Nassr won 2-0 in their first match since his signing – but was missing from his seat for the entire second half as he watched the game while on an exercise bike in the changing rooms.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United in a controversial fashion. He signed a contract through to the summer of 2025 and, according to reports, will receive $75 million per year to make him the highest-paid player in history.

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club had written.