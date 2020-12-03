scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 03, 2020
To be a coach or to continue playing, that is the question for Mahmoud Al Amna

Mahmoud Al Amna has already decided what he wants to do after his playing days, but he is still not sure whether to end his career immediately, as he has been offered playing roles in the Middle East.

Written by Subhasish Hazra | Kolkata | Updated: December 3, 2020 2:40:05 pm
Mahmoud Al Amna played for East Bengal in 2017 and 2018.

Mahmoud Al Amna is set to part ways with his playing days but is not sure whether to quit immediately. The Syrian maestro has already decided what he is going to do after calling it off as a footballer. The former Red and Gold star is eyeing a coaching role in his native country Syria or Egypt, where he now lives.

Speaking exclusively with Indian Express, Al Amna shared his dreams of making it big as a coach. “I have already been offered to be a coach. Still I have not said yes to them. Personally, I feel I still have a few years left as a footballer.”

Al Amna joined East Bengal after wining the I-League trophy with Aizwal FC under coach Khalid Jamil. And when Khalid was appointed East Bengal coach in 2017, East Bengal roped in the Syrian playmaker. Under coach Khalid’s tutelage, Amna helped East Bengal lift the CFL (Calcutta Football League) trophy. Though his stint with East Bengal was short, he was a darling of the fans, almost becoming a household name in the Kolkata football circuit.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Mahmoud al Amna was a darling of East Bengal fans in his time in Kolkata football.

After the Khalid Jamil era ended, Alejandro Menendez Garcia did not want to continue with him as he was already in his mid 30s. Amna then was seen with Minerva Punjab before returning to Kolkata with Southern Samity.

“Till now, I have not taken any final decision about my retirement. I have already been offered good salaries to play for two of the top most clubs from the Middle East – Al Ittihad and Hutteen club. Once my playing career is over once and for all, I will pursue a coaching role,” Amna said.

He added, “I have already acquired the D-license from India and am working for the C-license here in Egypt. Let’s see what happens.”

The beloved midfielder has not really been following ISL. Before signing off Al Amna said, “I am not watching ISL. I managed to watch the derby though. I felt bad for East Bengal after their loss against Mohun Bagan. I wish they improve in the coming days.”

Read the article in Bangla| EXCLUSIVE: অবসরের পথে আমনা, খেলা ছাড়ার পরের পেশা কী, সিদ্ধান্ত চূড়ান্ত

