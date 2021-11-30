‘Magnificient Seven’: Football world reacts to Messi’s Ballon d’Or win

Lionel Messi won the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record-extending seventh time on Tuesday, ending the year in style after a brilliant final season with Barcelona and earning his first major international trophy with Argentina.

The 34-year-old Messi led Argentina to the Copa America title in July after losing in four major international finals. “I’m very happy to be here, happy to keep fighting for new trophies,” he said through a translator. “I don’t know how many years I have left, but I hope many more. I’d like to thank all my (former) teammates at Barcelona and Argentina.”

Messi finished with 613 points to top prolific Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski on 580. Here is how the football world reacted to Messi’s record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or:

HERE IS THE WINNER! SEVEN BALLON D’OR FOR LIONEL MESSI! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/U2SywJmruC — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021

It’s a magnificent seven. Congratulations to Lionel Messi on winning yet another Ballon d’Or. A truly extraordinary footballer and an absolute credit to the sport both on and off the pitch. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) November 29, 2021

No offence to Messi but he’s not even in the Top2 players at PSG, let alone best in the world. #BallonDor — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 29, 2021

Carried a struggling Barca on his back. Took Argentina to their first major title in 28 years. Messi deserved this Ballon d’Or 👑 pic.twitter.com/tYGjTfMthx — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 29, 2021

The Mozart of our game,for eternity..the rest? Banjo players.

All the cynics,critics &haters,keep throwing ya bricks at him!He takes them & builds another monument to his genius w/them!

Messi`s world.Where the insane & impossible,becomes the expected!🇦🇷#Messi #GOAT #BallonDor — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) November 29, 2021

Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out to men every year since 1956 when Stanley Matthews won.