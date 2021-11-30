scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
‘Magnificient Seven’: Football world reacts to Messi’s Ballon d’Or win

Lionel Messi has won the men's Ballon d'Or award for a record-extending seventh time.

By: Sports Desk |
November 30, 2021 10:14:37 am
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi with the Ballon d'Or award (Source: Reuters)

Lionel Messi won the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record-extending seventh time on Tuesday, ending the year in style after a brilliant final season with Barcelona and earning his first major international trophy with Argentina.

The 34-year-old Messi led Argentina to the Copa America title in July after losing in four major international finals. “I’m very happy to be here, happy to keep fighting for new trophies,” he said through a translator. “I don’t know how many years I have left, but I hope many more. I’d like to thank all my (former) teammates at Barcelona and Argentina.”

Messi finished with 613 points to top prolific Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski on 580. Here is how the football world reacted to Messi’s record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or:

Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out to men every year since 1956 when Stanley Matthews won.

