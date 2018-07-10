‘Madridistas will always remember you’ Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Juventus

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo at Allianz Stadium. (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo at Allianz Stadium. (Source: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Italian champions Juventus from Real Madrid on a four-year contract for 105 million euros after nine years with the Spanish giants. The two European giants on Tuesday announced the much-anticipated deal for the five-times world player of the year who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record 80 million pounds.

The 33-year-old Portugal forward is the Spanish club’s all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.

The news is possibly the biggest transfer news of this season and it has fetched a number of reactions including farewell messages from Ronaldo’s former teammates to welcoming messages from his new teammates. Others simply felt that Manchester United should have brought him back to where he belongs. Here are the best reactions:

.@Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we’ve won together speak for themselves. You have earned a special place in the history of @RealMadrid. As Madridistas we’ll remember you always. It’s been a pleasure to play alongside you, bicho. Big hig and good luck! ?????? pic.twitter.com/NaywaDd3gw — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 10, 2018

Crucial for the trophies we won in the past years! A true champion. It was a pleasure playing with you! All the best, legend. @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/1C5x2ARSBT — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) July 10, 2018

Un placer defender este escudo contigo. Eres y serás el número uno. Todo el madridismo te recordaremos como un líder. Suerte en tu nueva etapa bicho!!! @cristiano pic.twitter.com/toqZZO7xIc — Nacho Fernández (@nachofi1990) July 10, 2018

Ha sido un placer jugar a tu lado, has sido un ejemplo en todos los sentidos. Te deseo mucha suerte en tu nueva etapa @Cristiano ???? pic.twitter.com/9p0zXSWMxa — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) July 10, 2018

Coming home,

He’s not coming home,

Ronaldo’s never coming home.

cc @ManUtd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 10, 2018

Benvenuto a Torino, Cristiano ???? We had a great time together in Madrid, I can‘t wait to get back to work with you! Today is a special day for @juventusfc! ???? #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #SK6 @cristiano pic.twitter.com/iU4ULPeHmg — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) July 10, 2018

So @Cristiano goes to Juventus. Wonder who is moving to Real.. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 10, 2018

