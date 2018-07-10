Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • ‘Madridistas will always remember you’ Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Juventus

‘Madridistas will always remember you’ Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Juventus

The news of Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer has received a number of reactions including farewell messages from his former teammates to welcoming messages from his new teammates.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 10, 2018 11:45:09 pm
Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo at Allianz Stadium. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Italian champions Juventus from Real Madrid on a four-year contract for 105 million euros after nine years with the Spanish giants. The two European giants on Tuesday announced the much-anticipated deal for the five-times world player of the year who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record 80 million pounds.

The 33-year-old Portugal forward is the Spanish club’s all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.

The news is possibly the biggest transfer news of this season and it has fetched a number of reactions including farewell messages from Ronaldo’s former teammates to welcoming messages from his new teammates. Others simply felt that Manchester United should have brought him back to where he belongs. Here are the best reactions:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
It’s better to leave when you feel pride 