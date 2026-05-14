Madonna, Shakira, BTS to headline 1st-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show

The first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show will feature artists like Shakira, Madonna and BTS, the global governing body of football announced on Thursday morning. The half-time show is a concept usually used in the National Football League’s Super Bowl and is popular in the USA. Since the FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by the US along with Canada and Mexico, the World Cup final will have a halftime show.

The FIFA World Cup final will be played on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. At the last FIFA World Cup, which was hosted by Qatar, over 500 million viewers tuned in to watch the final between Argentina and France.