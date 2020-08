Lyon win fifth straight women’s Champions League title

Lyon players pose with the trophy after winning the Women's Champions League final match against Wolfsburg at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain. (AP Photo)

Lyon extended its European dominance by beating Wolfsburg 3-1 to win its fifth straight women’s Champions League title on Sunday. Eugnie Le Sommer, Saki Kumagai and Sara Bjork Gunnarsdttir scored for Lyon as it clinched a record-extending seventh Champions League trophy.

Wolfsburg, seeking its third title after back-to-back triumphs in 2013 and 2014, got on the board with Alex Popp after its French rival had opened a two-goal lead in the first half. Wolfsburg also lost the final to Lyon in 2016 and 2018.

Le Sommer opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Kumagai added to the lead shortly before halftime. Gunnarsdttir sealed the victory in the 88th after Popp had got Wolfsburg on the board in the 58th.

It was the fourth final between the two clubs, and their third in the last five years. Wolfsburgs only triumph over Lyon came in the first final between the teams in 2013.

It was Wolfsburg’s first loss in 41 games, since a 4-2 home defeat in the Champions League quarterfinals against Lyon in March 2019. Lyon still hasnt lost a competitive match since the French Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain in May 2018.

In the semifinals of the final-eight mini tournament played without fans in northern Spain, Lyon beat PSG and Wolfsburg defeated Barcelona.

The final was played at Real Sociedads Anoeta Stadium in the Basque city of San Sebastin. Athletic Bilbaos San Mams stadium also hosted games.

