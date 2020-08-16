Lyon upset Manchester City to set up Champions League semifinal with Bayern

Soccer Football - Champions League Quarter Final - Manchester City v Olympique Lyonnais - Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal - August 15, 2020 Olympique Lyonnais celebrate after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Franck Fife/Pool via REUTERS

Substitute Moussa Dembele struck twice as Olympique Lyonnais stunned Manchester City with a 3-1 victory on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the Champions League where they will face Bayern Munich.

🔴🔵 Lyon into UCL semi-finals for first time since 2009/10 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/VZx77MIrHl — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 15, 2020

Lyon took the lead in the 24th minute with a fine finish from Maxwel Cornet, who spotted Ederson off his line and beat him with a low drive from the edge of the box.

City drew level through a Kevin De Bruyne side-foot finish in the 69th minute and pushed forward in search of winner but were caught out on the break.

Dembele broke free and Ederson’s outstretched leg couldn’t keep his shot out of the net.

City had a golden chance to draw level moments later but Raheem Sterling somehow blasted over from close range with the goal at his mercy.

3 – Since progressing from his first seven Champions League quarter-finals as a manager with Barcelona and FC Bayern München, Pep Guardiola has been eliminated in each of his three appearances at this stage of the competition with Man City (17-18, 18-19 & 19-20). Crushing. #UCL pic.twitter.com/szeEW7qLWG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2020

Lyon responded by taking advantage of chaos in the City defence with Ederson pushing out a low shot from Houssem Aouar and Dembele pouncing for his second.

