scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Independence Day 2020

Lyon upset Manchester City to set up Champions League semifinal with Bayern

Moussa Dembele's late cameo from the Lyon bench sunk Manchester City's dreams of qualifying for the semifinals of the tournament for the second time in their history on Saturday.

By: Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: August 16, 2020 2:54:02 am
Soccer Football - Champions League Quarter Final - Manchester City v Olympique Lyonnais - Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal - August 15, 2020 Olympique Lyonnais celebrate after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Franck Fife/Pool via REUTERS

Substitute Moussa Dembele struck twice as Olympique Lyonnais stunned Manchester City with a 3-1 victory on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the Champions League where they will face Bayern Munich.

Lyon took the lead in the 24th minute with a fine finish from Maxwel Cornet, who spotted Ederson off his line and beat him with a low drive from the edge of the box.

City drew level through a Kevin De Bruyne side-foot finish in the 69th minute and pushed forward in search of winner but were caught out on the break.

Dembele broke free and Ederson’s outstretched leg couldn’t keep his shot out of the net.

City had a golden chance to draw level moments later but Raheem Sterling somehow blasted over from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Lyon responded by taking advantage of chaos in the City defence with Ederson pushing out a low shot from Houssem Aouar and Dembele pouncing for his second.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India tour of Australia 2018
MS Dhoni finishes off in style, calls quits on 16-year career
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 15: Latest News