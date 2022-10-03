scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Lyon drawn with Arsenal and Juve in women’s Champions League

Twice winners VfL Wolfsburg will face Slavia Prague, St Polten and Champions League debutants AS Roma.

Lyon, who have won the competition a record eight times, will also face Zurich in the group stage which begins on Oct. 19 and ends on Dec. 22. (Photo: Reuters)

Defending champions Olympique Lyonnais will play Arsenal and Juventus in the women’s Champions League group stage after the draw was held in Nyon on Monday.

Lyon, who have won the competition a record eight times, will also face Zurich in the group stage which begins on Oct. 19 and ends on Dec. 22. Last year’s runners-up Barcelona were drawn with Bayern Munich, Rosengard and Benfica. Twice winners VfL Wolfsburg will face Slavia Prague, St Polten and Champions League debutants AS Roma.

Women’s Super League champions Chelsea were drawn alongside twice runners-up Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Vllaznia the first Albanian team to reach the last-16 stage of the competition.

GROUP STAGE DRAW
Group A: Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Vllaznia
Group B: Wolfsburg, Slavia Prague, St Polten, AS Roma
Group C: Lyon, Arsenal, Juventus, Zurich
Group D: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Rosengard, Benfica

