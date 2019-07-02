Toggle Menu
Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong leaves PSV for Sevilla

The 28-year-old striker won three Dutch league titles with PSV Eindhoven, and was the joint top scorer in last season’s Eredivisie with 28 goals.

Netherlands international striker Luuk de Jong has moved to Sevilla from PSV Eindhoven in a 15-million euro deal, signing a four-year contract, the Dutch club said on Tuesday.

De Jong, 28, scored 112 goals in 204 matches for PSV over the last five seasons, in which they won three Dutch league titles, and was the joint top scorer in last season’s Dutch league with 28 goals.

He has also played in the Bundesliga with Borussia Moenchengladbach and in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

De Jong played for the Netherlands in last month’s UEFA Nations League final against Portugal.

