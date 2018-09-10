Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Luke Shaw back at Manchester United after head knock on England duty

Luke Shaw's head bounced hard on the ground after colliding with Spain defender Dani Carvajal in a second-half incident at Wembley Stadium.

By: AP | Leicester | Published: September 10, 2018 10:28:30 pm
Luke Shaw reacts after sustaining an injury in UEFA Nations League match against Spain. (REUTERS) 
Related News

Luke Shaw has returned to Manchester United for further assessment after losing consciousness following a bang to his head during England’s match against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

England coach Gareth Southgate says the defender will follow concussion protocols and be inactive for seven days “but he should be back in the fold as soon as that’s done.”

Shaw’s head bounced hard on the ground after colliding with Spain defender Dani Carvajal in a second-half incident at Wembley Stadium. He received treatment for several minutes on the field before being taken off wearing an oxygen mask.

Southgate says Shaw “was knocked out before he hit the floor.” England plays Switzerland in a friendly on Tuesday, looking to end a national record-tying run of three straight losses.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 