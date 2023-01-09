scorecardresearch
Lukas Podolski gets sent off in his own charity match

Podolski played in his last game for Germany in 2017 when struck a brilliant winning goal to sign off his career with a 1-0 win over England in a friendly.

Lukas Podolski confronts the referee after being shown the red card. (Twitter/Screengrab)
Former German football and Arsenal star Lukas Podolski got sent off in his own charity match after confronting the referee. Podolski who plays for Gornik Zabrze in Poland was taking part in the Schauinsland Reisen Cup against five other teams.

The incident occurred during a the semifinal against Rot-Weiss Essen, Podolski dragged the opponent striker down when he was straight through on goal. However, due to him being the last man in between the goalkeeper and the opponent striker, he was given his marching orders by the referee.

Podolski would then storm off the pitch and later throw water towards the official while the game was still in progress. Rot-Weiss ultimately won the match but Podolski was seen in a heated argument with the referee at full time. He had to be calmed down by his teammates and later apologised to the referee.

Podolski played in his last game for Germany in 2017 when struck a brilliant winning goal to sign off his career with a 1-0 win over England in a friendly. He scored 48 goals in 130 matches in international colours.

For Arsenal, he scored 19 times and also won the FA Cup in 2014 with the Gunners. He would then join Inter Milan on loan and eventually made a permanent move to Galatasaray in 2015.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 16:39 IST
