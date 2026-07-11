8 language-speaker Lukaku unpacks Belgium 2-1 defeat to Spain in 4 languages

A loss is a loss is any language, but Romelu Lukaku faced questions elegantly on the 2-1 loss to Spain in 4 different languages.

The Belgian baritone answered questions in Spanish, English, Flemish and French. He fluently speaks 8 languages, having learnt Italian only after joining Inter Milan in 2019.

ESPNmx reported he spoke Flemish (Dutch-Belgian), French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Lingala and Swahili. The Congolese origin super forward of Belgium comes from a country where being bilingual is common, and almost all people speak 3-4 languages given the geography. He told Birmingham Mail he understood German too.

“My parents raised me in French and many Anderlecht players spoke it too,” he said after joining West Brom in 2012. It helped him communicate with Claudio Yacob who didn’t speak much English. He would add he appreciated that Black Country in England had a different dialect even as he understood Steve Clarke’s Scottish. He focussed on Spanish at school, telling BM, “My Spanish was always good and we had Brazilian guys at Anderlecht so I picked Portuguese. Football is a big part of my life but education was always important to me.”