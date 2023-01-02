scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Lukaku hopes to convince Chelsea to extend his stay at Inter

The 29-year-old is on loan from Chelsea and sealing a permanent move back to Inter could be difficult as the Premier League side looks to recoup the 97.5 million pounds ($117.50 million) they paid the Serie A club in August 2021.

Lukaku missed a huge chunk of games in the first half of the season due to hamstring and thigh injuries which affected his return to the national team as Belgium crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage.
Listen to this article
Lukaku hopes to convince Chelsea to extend his stay at Inter
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku said he is hoping to put his injuries and Belgium’s premature World Cup exit behind him and return to form for the Italian club in a bid to discuss a permanent move from Chelsea.

Lukaku missed a huge chunk of games in the first half of the season due to hamstring and thigh injuries which affected his return to the national team as Belgium crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage.

The 29-year-old is on loan from Chelsea and sealing a permanent move back to Inter could be difficult as the Premier League side looks to recoup the 97.5 million pounds ($117.50 million) they paid the Serie A club in August 2021.

“Everyone knows what I want. Right now I have to do whatever is necessary with the team to make Inter win and then we can talk to Chelsea,” Lukaku told Sky Sport Italy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

“The idea is to finish (my career) with (boyhood club) Anderlecht. I’m (nearly) 30 years old, my son started school here and plays in the Inter academy. I’m fine, Inter always has ambition to keep growing.

“I want to stay here and do things right. I hope to do well with Inter in the next six months, work to the maximum and then at the end we talk to Chelsea and hope to find a solution.”

Lukaku said the long-term injury was the first time he had missed so many games in his career, adding that his house resembled a hospital as he looked to recover in time for the World Cup.

Advertisement

Their campaign in Qatar ended with the striker being consoled by Belgium’s assistant coach Thierry Henry and Lukaku said the former France international was the ‘ideal’ candidate to take over after Roberto Martinez stepped down.

“For me Henry is the next coach of Belgium. There are no doubts, I say it openly: he will be the next coach,” Lukaku said.

“He has the respect of all the players, he has won everything. He knows how to coach, he knows what we have to do to get there.

Advertisement

“He wants to win, and I don’t think the federation is going to get a coach who wants to change everything and start from scratch.”

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 16:15 IST
Next Story

Kanjhawala case: One of the accused is a Delhi BJP functionary; AAP alleges culprits are being shielded

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 02: Latest News
close