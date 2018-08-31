Follow Us:
Luka Modric named UEFA Player of the Year ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

By: AP | Updated: August 31, 2018 12:25:58 am
Luka Modric, Luka Modric UEFA, Luka Modric best player, Luka Modric UEFA player of the year, Modric Real Madrid, football news, indian express Luka Modric helped Madrid win a third straight Champions League title, and fourth in five seasons.
Croatia captain Luka Modric has been voted the best player in Europe last season, edging former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the UEFA award.

Modric helped Madrid win a third straight Champions League title, and fourth in five seasons, before leading his country to the World Cup final. Croatia lost 4-2 against France.

Voting was by Champions League coaches and invited journalists across Europe.

Madrid swept the overall election for best player in last season’s Champions League after goalkeeper Keylor Navas, defender Sergio Ramos, midfielder Modric and forward Ronaldo won the individual positional prizes. Ronaldo has since joined Juventus.

The best women’s player award was won by Pernille Harder of Denmark and Wolfsburg.

