Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic headline Croatia’s preliminary World Cup squad

Saturday, June 16, 2018
Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic were named Monday in the provisional Croatia squad for the tournament in Russia.

By: AP | Updated: June 6, 2018 10:08:40 pm
Luka Modric, Luka Modric Croatia, World Cup 2018, sports news, football, Indian Express Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic were named Monday in the provisional Croatia squad. (Source: AP)
In possibly their last World Cup as midfield partners, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic were named Monday in the provisional Croatia squad for the tournament in Russia.

Striker Mario Mandzukic, who just clinched yet another Serie A title with Juventus, was also chosen by Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic for his 32-man selection.

Mandzukic has scored 30 goals for his country in 82 international games. Forwards Ivan Perisic and Nikola Kalinic are also available up front.

Center back Dejan Lovren, who will play in the Champions League final with Liverpool, and veteran Vedran Corluka will likely anchor Croatia’s defense. Domagoj Vida, Josip Pivaric, Sime Vrsaljko and Ivan Strinic are also part of Croatia’s defensive line.

Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic and his likely backup, Lovre Kalinic, were also included.

Croatia will play in Group D at the World Cup campaign against Nigeria on June 16 before facing Argentina on June 21 and Iceland on June 26.

