While You Were Asleep: Luka Modric hints at retirement, Scaloni defends his team’s behaviour, Pepe says he played with broken arm

Luka Modric ahead of the much-awaited semi-final clash between Croatia and Argentina has said that retiring at Real Madrid would be a dream.

The 37-year-old has been pulling the strings for Croatia in the ongoing World Cup and has rolled back the clock to produce some vintage performances.

“For now, I’m at the World Cup and very focused on Croatia,” the veteran is quoted as saying by Diario AS.

“What happens next, let’s see, there’s enough time to talk about everything.

“Of course, I want to retire in Madrid, I’ve said that many times. You can’t say anything for 100%, but that’s my idea, and it’s a dream for me.”

On the semifinal opponent, Modric said: “We have faith that everything will go well. It is not easy to get here, we have had to play many games and lose some, but since the World Cup in Russia, we are doing well. We would have liked to have won earlier, but we are ready for anything.”

Scaloni on Argentina’s behaviour

Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni, has defended his team’s behaviour following their quarter-final win over the Netherlands.

Argentina defeated the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties and they were quick to goad their opponents, with Lionel Messi and the goalkeeper, Emiliano Martínez, publicly taking aim at the Netherlands manager, Louis van Gaal.

“The previous game was played the way we had to play it from both teams, the Netherlands and Argentina, and that’s football,” Scaloni said. “In football, sometimes you have to defend, attack and some games, you know, things can happen like the previous game.

“There can be arguments, more challenging times but that’s all. That’s why there is a referee to make justice. And we need to just put an end to this idea of, you know, thinking Argentina is just that and we usually have that sort of behaviour.

“We lost to Saudi Arabia, we didn’t say anything. We won the Copa América in Brazil and we experienced the most sporting behaviour with Messi, [Leonardo] Paredes and Neymar. They were all sitting together in that tunnel at that Maracanã Stadium, so I’m really not convinced of this idea of unsporting behaviour.

“We need to show our pride and we just played the game the way we had to play it. And then there is a referee in charge of making decisions. Things end in the moment the referee blows the final whistle. So, we respect all the teams, the Netherlands, Croatia now and all the opponents we face. That’s one of our main characteristics and features of our personality since the first game.

“We need to put an end to this idea of us not being good winners or losers – that’s very far from who we actually are as a team, as a squad and as the way we represent this nation.”

Pepe on Portugal’s exit

Portugal defender Pepe has revealed that he played the quarter-final match against Morocco with a broken arm and his team doesn’t deserve to go out in that fashion.

Speaking to the reporters, he said: “I want to thank everyone. Unfortunately, we didn’t achieve the goal we wanted, but the affection they showed here, and also during the World Cup, is very rewarding. We tried to give everything to honour our country.”

The 38-year-old is expected to call time on his career but the veteral defender has kept his cards close to his chest. “The most important thing now is not to talk about whether it is Pepe’s last World Cup, but to thank all the affection.”

On speculation over the future of manager Fernando Santos, he said: “I’m a player, I won’t talk about it. I just want to thank you for caring.

“We feel sad that we didn’t give more to these people, maybe we didn’t deserve to leave the way we did, but that’s football. You have to learn from yesterday’s game so that the future can happen better.”