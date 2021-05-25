scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Luka Modric extends contract with Real Madrid until June 2022

The move will keep the 35-year-old Croatian midfielder at the club for a full decade. He joined the Spanish powerhouse from Tottenham in 2012.

By: AP | Madrid |
May 25, 2021 9:10:51 pm
The move will keep Modric at the club for a full decade (Reuters File Photo)

Luka Modric’s contract with Real Madrid has been extended until June 2022, the club said on Tuesday.

The move will keep the 35-year-old Croatian midfielder at the club for a full decade. He joined the Spanish powerhouse from Tottenham in 2012.

Madrid failed to win a title for the first time since the 2009-10 season. It finished two points behind city rival Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league and was eliminated by Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals.

It remains unclear if Zinedine Zidane will remain as Madrid’s coach for next season. He said he would be discussing his future with the club.

