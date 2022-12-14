scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Luka Modric and Croatia’s coach Dalic angry at penalty, first goal: ‘Disaster! One of the worst referees!’

Luka Modric blasts Italian referee Daniele Orsato after Croatia semi-final loss in the World Cup.

Croatia's Luka Modric is substituted off by Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic. (Reuters)
Luka Modric and Croatia’s coach Zlatko Dalic made a scathing attack on Italian referee Daniele Orsato over penalty given to Argentina and called him “One of the worst referees.”

“We were doing just fine until the penalty, which for me it shouldn’t have been awarded,” Modric said after the match.

“I don’t usually talk about referees, but today it’s impossible not to do so. He’s one of the worst I know and I’m not talking only about today, because I had him before and I never had a good memory of him.

“He’s a disaster. Even so, I want to congratulate Argentina, I don’t want to take credit away from them. They deserve to be in the final. But that first penalty destroyed us.”

Croatia’s coach Dalic too was upset with the penalty awarded against his goalkeeper Livakovic.

“We had possession but we conceded a goal, which I think is doubtful. We didn’t play a corner, the action continued, what would Livaković need? Get out of his way? … That first goal took the game away. 

“Until then, we had full control; we were not dangerous and concrete, but the game went as we wanted. And then the corner is not played, a counter where the player hit Livaković. Are these some new rules? That directed the match. 

“If these are new rules, let us know … I congratulate the Argentinians, but also my boys for everything they did in the tournament. We have to get up,” Dalic told reporters.”

Argentina will take on either France or Morocco in the final, while Croatia will be battle for the third place.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 08:34:00 am
