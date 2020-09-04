Luis Suarez agrees deal to join Juventus: Reports

Luis Suarez is reportedly in talks with Juventus

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has reportedly agreed to join Juventus and are on the final talks of payoff with the Italian club. The Uruguayan player still has one more year left with the Spanish side.

If the move takes place, the 33-year-old striker will combine with Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo from the next season instead of Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

According to Guillem Balague, Suarez has agreed to be paid one season’s wages by Barcelona and has agreed to join Juventus.

Suarez, who had joined Barcelona from Liverpool six years ago, has contributed to 198 goals in 283 appearances, combining with Messi and Neymar for a while. He was also part of Barca’s treble title in 2014-15 when they won the Uefa Champions League, LaLiga and Copa del Rey.

Barca star player Messi is also in talks over his future with the club. On Friday, Messi’s father and agent Jorge has released an official statement claiming that his son shall be able to leave Barcelona for free as the club’s 700m Euros release clause is “not applicable at all”

