scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Luis Enrique parts ways with Spain team after World Cup exit

Spain were beaten on penalties by Morocco after a goalless draw on Tuesday in an upset result after failing to turn their dominance in the game into a victory.

Under Enrique, Spain had reached the semifinal of Euro 2020 and reached the UEFA Nations final four twice.

Coach Luis Enrique has been relieved of his duties after Spain crashed out of the World Cup Round Of 16 against Morocco, the Spanish football federation said on Twitter on Thursday.

Spain were beaten on penalties by Morocco after a goalless draw on Tuesday in an upset result after failing to turn their dominance in the game into a victory.
The 52-year-old coach said after the match that he was to blame for the defeat.

Enrique, who was first appointed Spain coach in 2018, had a contract until the end of the year.

“The coach managed to give a new impetus to the national team since his arrival, in 2018, through a profound renovation that has consolidated a generational change in the team and in Spanish football,” a Spanish FA statement read.

The federation thanked Luis Enrique but said it was time to “start a new project” to keep the growth achieved by the coach in recent years.

Enrique took over the national team in 2018 to start revamping the squad after its elimination in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Russia. He temporarily left because of the illness and eventual death of his young daughter, but returned in 2019.

He helped Spain reach the last four of the Nations League twice, including this season and last year, when it lost the final to France.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role

He also led Spain to the semifinals of the European Championship in 2020, losing to Italy in a penalty shootout.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 05:30:58 pm
Next Story

Bhagyashree is a foodie at heart; here’s proof

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 08: Latest News
close