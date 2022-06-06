Luis Enrique explains his decision to omit David De Gea from Spain squad

Luis Enrique, head coach of the Spanish football team, has explained why David de Gea has failed to find a place on the national side. The Manchester United goalkeeper has been out of reckoning from the national side since November 2021 despite winning the club’s Players’ Player of the Year award.

In fact, he has been pipped by Brentford’s David Raya and Brighton’s Robert Sanchez, both preferred by Enrique.

After being snubbed from Spain’s Nations League matches, Enrique was asked why his current trio of goalkeepers sit ahead of the United stopper in the pecking order for the national team.

“I look to have three starting goalkeepers and I think that right now I have them,” Enrique was quoted as saying by Marca.

“Honestly. I wouldn’t have an issue with any of the three of them starting.”

“Unai has accumulated some interesting experience,” he added. “A goalkeeper should start the play and generate the first superiority, they must dominate the aerial play.

“I need a goalkeeper that transmits peace and calmness to me, that doesn’t mean they won’t make mistakes, errors are part of football. What they generate I like a lot.”

Enrique’s comments specifically hint at the problems surrounding De Gea’s distribution & lack of proactive sweeping off his line.

There is now serious doubt over whether he will be included in their squad for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.